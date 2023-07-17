Watch: At Bengaluru Opposition Meet, A Congress And AAP Moment

AAP's Raghav Chadha being welcomed by Congress leaders

The Congress betrayed any case of jitters as it welcomed AAP leader Raghav Chadha to the big Opposition meet in Bengaluru, sending out the message that all is well. At least, for now.

As Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP, climbed up the stairs at the meeting venue, he was greeted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was flanked by his deputy DK Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi's top aide KC Venugopal.

In waiting, Mr Venugopal offered a big smile and an animated handshake, belying any Antarctica-like chill in relations with the AAP, which forced the Congress' hand to back it in its fight against the Centre over the control of postings in the national capital.

Next up was a beaming Mr Shivakumar. The AAP leader shook his hand and off he disappeared into the venue.

An enthused Congress underlined that the Opposition unity would be "a game changer" and also took a swipe at the BJP's mega meet to be attended by 38 parties in Delhi on Tuesday.

"Attempts are being made to breathe new life into the NDA (National Democratic Alliance). There used to be no talk about NDA and suddenly since the past few days we are hearing and reading about it. Suddenly, it was reported that an NDA meeting has been called for tomorrow. So NDA, which had become a ghost, attempts are now being made to breathe a new life into it," said Congress' Jairam Ramesh.

The BJP's outreach to allies had come late in the day -- weeks after the Opposition held its first unity meet in Patna in June.