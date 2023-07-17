Sharad Pawar Likely To Skip Opposition Meet, Daughter Supriya Sule To Attend

Sharad Pawar, 82, was present at the previous opposition meeting in Bihar's Patna on June 23.

Sharad Pawar is likely to skip the big opposition meeting today at Bengaluru, days after his nephew Ajit Pawar split the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in Maharashtra.

His daughter Supriya Sule, whom he appointed working president of the NCP recently, will attend the meeting alone, sources said.

No reason has been given for the absence of Mr Pawar, who is among the leading players in attempts to forge a united opposition to take on the BJP in the 2024 national election.

Top leaders of 24 opposition parties are expected to attend the meeting, called by the Congress, to chalk out a plan for the upcoming Monsoon Session of parliament and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decided to join the meeting after the Congress came out in support of the party's fight against a central order on the control of Delhi's bureaucracy.

Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin, Nitish Kumar, and Hemant Soren are among the leaders attending the meet.

K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu and Naveen Patnaik will stay away.