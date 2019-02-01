Opposition May Soften Demand For Scrapping Ballot Papers: Trinamool

Derek O'Brien said that opposition parties would soon meet in this regard (Representational)

Trinamool Congress on Thursday hinted that the opposition parties can soften their demand for a return to ballot papers and instead they would urge the Election Commission for making some percentage of the VVPAT compulsory in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Talking to reporters after the all-party meeting convened by the government, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said that opposition parties would soon meet in this regard.

"We have informed the government that we will discuss the issue with other opposition parties," he said.

The Trinamool MP said that the like-minded opposition parties would be meeting and try to work this out.

"If needed, we will go to Election Commission and ask to make some percentage of VVPAT compulsory. This is not a decision of Trinamool Congress only. All opposition parties will take a call on it," he said.

This comes days after Opposition parties at a Kolkata rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee renewed their demand for scrapping EVMs.

They had also formed a four-member Committee to look into it.

The Election Commission, however, have rejected that the EVMs can be tampered.