Opposition Lying, UPA Had Passed 11 Bills In A Hurry In 2007: Finance Minister

Kapil Sibal has himself admitted that UPA passed 11 bills in a hurry in 2007: Nirmala Sitharaman (File)

Accusing the Opposition of making false claims and running away from discussing bills in Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that a senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has himself admitted that bills were passed in a hurry when the UPA was in power.

Her remarks came amid accusations by the Opposition against Centre over 'hasty' passage of bills 'without discussion'.

Ms Sitharaman said that Congress leader Kapil Sibal has himself admitted that during UPA's regime 11 bills were passed in a hurry in 2007 and similarly Constitution bills were passed hastily in 2011.

Speaking to ANI at Parliament today, the Union Finance Minister said, "Opposition is saying that we're passing bills in a hasty manner; 11 bills in 2007 and in 2011, constitution bills were passed in a hurry. Congress' Kapil Sibal has admitted to it. We're are asking the Opposition to discuss and yet they make such claims."

This comes days after TMC MP Derek O'Brien had hit out at the Modi government for rushing through bills in Parliament.

"In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill. Passing legislation or making papri chaat?" he had tweeted on August 2.

Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Centre have cleared many bills.

The two Houses have been witnessing repeated adjournments amid protests from the Opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19.