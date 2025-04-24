"Full Support For Any Action": Rahul Gandhi After All-Party Meet On Pahalgam

The Opposition has fully backed the government for "any action", condemning the Pahalgam massacre that has cost 26 lives and unleashed one of the worst face-offs with Pakistan.

After attending an all-party meeting this evening where the leaders were briefed by foreign minister S Jaishankar, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "All political parties have uniformly condemned it and the Opposition has given full support to the government to take any action".

"We want peace to be restored in Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible," said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.