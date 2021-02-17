Opposition Demands Puducherry Chief Minister To Prove Majority In Assembly

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has been asked to prove his majority in the Assembly

A delegation of opposition parties led by All India NR Congres or AINRC today submitted a plea to an official in the Lt Governor's office, seeking a direction to Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove his government's majority on the floor of the Assembly.

A day after the Congress government lost its majority with the resignation of one more MLA, the delegation of all 14 legislators belonging to the opposition in the territorial assembly, led by N Rangasamy, presented a joint memorandum to the officer on special duty, G Theva Needhi Das at Raj Nivas.

Seven legislators including Mr Rangasamy belonging to All India NR Congress, four from AIADMK and three nominated MLAs of the BJP, who have voting rights formed part of the delegation.

Mr Rangasamy, who is the Leader of Opposition, told reporters that the memorandum has been submitted to the official and said they have sought a direction to Mr Narayanasamy to prove his majority on the floor of the House.

Kiran Bedi was removed as the Lt Governor of Puducherry last night and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has been assigned additional charge of the union territory would assume office on Thursday, sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

Ms Soundararajan tweeted saying she received the warrant of appointment to discharge functions of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

The resignation by John Kumar on Tuesday, who became the fourth legislator to quit the assembly since last month, reduced the numbers of the Congress-DMK alliance to 14 in the 33-member assembly and it now has an effective strength of 28.

The party position in the assembly as of Tuesday: Congress (10), DMK three, All-India NR Congress seven, AIADMK four, BJP three and one independent who had supported the government all along. Four Congress MLAs have resigned and one member had been disqualified.

Outgoing Lt Governor Kiran Bedi earlier in the day said her work was a sacred duty, fulfilling her constitutional and moral responsibilities.



