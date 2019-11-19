Opposition Condemns Alleged Police Action Against Protesting JNU Students

The opposition protested throughout the day on various issues in the Lok Sabha

Opposition members in Lok Sabha on Tuesday described the alleged baton-charge by police on JNU students demanding total rollback of hostel fee hike as "suppression of voice".

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Trinamool Congress's Saugata Roy, Congress's TN Prathapan and Kunwar Danish Ali of the BSP accused the government of using force to suppress the voice of students.

Mr Roy dubbed the use of force on students as "unfortunate", saying the hike should be rolled back as poor students will find it difficult to pay the amount.

Mr Prathpan said the students are protesting for their rights. "The government is undemocratically suppressing their voice against fee hike. The government is ruining higher education institutions," he said.

He also demanded a high-level probe into the "atrocities" committed against students of the university.

Kunwar Danish Ali too demanded a probe into the lathi-charge and sought an "apology" from the government.

But Speaker Om Birla did not allow him to speak further as his Zero Hour notice was on another issue, reported news agency PTI.

