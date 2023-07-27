Patna, Bengaluru, Now Mumbai: Opposition's Next Big Unity Meet In August

The freshly minted Opposition bloc INDIA will hold its next meeting in Mumbai on August 25-26, sources have told NDTV. The agenda of the meeting is likely to be a Common Minimum Programme, the leaders had hinted at the last meet. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had also said an 11-member coordination committee will be set up in Mumbai.

While the venue of the meet was announced during the last meeting in Bengaluru, the date was yet to be decided.

The Opposition had declared the Bengaluru meet a huge success. The acronym INDIA was coined at the meet, which Opposition leaders claimed, has riled the government.

Earlier today, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien directed a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming "We have got you exactly where we wanted".

"Hello, Mr Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You are at it again? Attacking us with our new name INDIA, Jeetega Bharat. What's happened? The only response you can give is a negative one. You know, Mr Modi, we've got you just where we wanted you to be," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a video message he posted on Twitter.