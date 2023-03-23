Opposition Alleges 'Conspiracy' As Rahul Gandhi Convicted For Defamation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case has triggered sharp reactions from the Opposition camps, with his party staging widespread protests.

A court in Gujarat's Surat today sentenced Mr Gandhi to two years in jail for his alleged remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname but granted him bail to allow him to appeal the decision.

In a prompt reaction, Mr Gandhi tweeted a Mahatma Gandhi quote: "My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it."

Senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said his brother, Rahul Gandhi, will not be afraid and continue to "speak the truth".

"The entire machinery of the rattled regime is trying to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi by any and all means. My brother has never been afraid, nor will he ever be. He has lived by the truth and will continue speaking the truth. He will continue to raise the voice of the people of the country. The power of truth and the love of crores of countrymen are with him," said Ms Gandhi.

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said it's a matter of concern that it becomes a defamation issue even if someone iterates the 'Modi' surname.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged a "conspiracy" to finish the Opposition.

"There is a conspiracy to finish the Opposition leaders and parties. There is a conspiracy to file cases against the leaders of non-BJP parties. I have differences with Rahul Gandhi, but trapping him in a defamation case is not right. I respect the court, but don't agree with the verdict," said Mr Kejriwal.