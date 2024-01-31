"No One Remembers Disruptors": PM Modi's Swipe At Opposition MPs

Ahead of the budget session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded a warning to the opposition urging them to not disrupt the proceedings. "I hope the MPs who are in the habit of ripping apart democratic values will self-introspect on what they did in their term as members of Parliament," he said.

"Those who contributed positively to the Parliament will be remembered by all. But those members who caused disruptions will hardly be remembered. This budget session is an opportunity for repentance and to leave positive footprints. I urge all the MPs not to miss this opportunity and perform their best," PM Modi added.

The Budget Session, which is scheduled to conclude on February 9, will also witness Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the interim budget on February 1.

PM Modi also said that the BJP would present the full budget once the new government is formed.

"We are going to follow the tradition of presenting a full budget after the new government is formed," PM Modi said.