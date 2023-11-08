Opponents Also Consider AAP Has 'Hardcore Honest Members': Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the work done by his party in Delhi and Punjab in education, health. (File)

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said even their opponents consider AAP a party of "hardcore honest" people who will sacrifice their lives but won't betray the nation.

He was addressing during a roadshow at Binaganj town in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, which goes to polls in a single phase on November 17.

"Today our opponents also consider AAP a party of hardcore honest members. It is a party of patriots. We will sacrifice our lives but will never betray our nation," Mr Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister talked about his party's "honesty" at a time when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned him in an excise policy-linked case in which AAP leaders, including Delhi's former school education minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, have been arrested.

AAP has fielded former BJP MLA Mamta Meena from Chanchoda constituency in the district from where Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh's younger brother, Laxman Singh, is the sitting MLA. Priyanka Meena is the BJP candidate from this constituency.

Mr Kejriwal said Congress and BJP mainly ruled the country for 75 years but leaders of both parties just filled their own houses and did nothing for the people.

He highlighted the work done by his party in Delhi and Punjab in education, health and power sectors and said those can be done in Madhya Pradesh as well.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also addressed during the roadshow. He said that the large turnout at the rally indicated a "revolution" in the state.

Sloganeering and clapping by people in support of AAP express their frustration against the prevailing governance system, he said.

Mr Mann said that British rulers looted the country for 200 years but "our own parties are looting the country every five years taking turns".

