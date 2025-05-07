"Wipe Out Terrorism": Pahalgam Attack Victims' Family Appeals To PM Modi

Hours after the Indian armed forces conducted Operation Sindoor, striking nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the nephew of Sumit Parmar thanked the government to bringing justice to the Pahalgam attack victims.

Sumit and his son Yatish Parmar were shot down in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, residents of Gujarat's Bhavnagar, were among the 26 civilians shot down by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22. Their relative said, "I wish through such actions, terror is completely wiped out."

He expressed pride and happiness over the strikes that were aimed at nine sites which included the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

Arunachal Pradesh native and Indian Air Force corporal Tage Hailyang was also in Pahalgam when the attack was underway. His brother Take Laling told NDTV that called Operation Sindoor a deadly blow to terror and Pakistan, while thanking the Indian government.

He also urged the security forces to stay alert as tensions continued to rise between the two countries.