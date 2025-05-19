Advertisement
"No Nuclear Signalling By Pak": Sources On What Parliament Panel Was Told

"No Nuclear Signalling By Pak": Sources On What Parliament Panel Was Told

"No Nuclear Signalling By Pak": Sources On What Parliament Panel Was Told
New Delhi:

There was no 'nuclear signalling' by Pakistan during the military conflict earlier this month, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told Parliament Monday evening.

Mr Misri also told the Standing Committee on External Affairs the conflict remained "conventional" and that Islamabad's use of Chinese-made weaponry, including the HQ-9 missile defence system, was irrelevant because "what matters is we hit their air bases hard..."

However, he declined to comment on any Indian fighter jets that may have been shot down by Pak air defences, citing national security constraints. There were reports - which the government denied - Pakistan had shot down five Indian jets, including at least three Rafales.

Operation Sindoor, Parliament Panel
