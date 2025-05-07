"Operation Sindoor Is Bharat's Response To Brutal Killings In Pahalgam": Amit Shah

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Amit Shah said Op Sindoor is India's response to the brutal killings in Pahalgam Indian forces executed Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan Centre is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India, he said

The Narendra Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah hours after Indian forces carried out overnight aerial strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' after midnight to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The military action was "Bharat's response" to the brutal killings in Pahalgam, said Mr Shah.

Taking to social media, he also said he's proud of the country's armed forces and that India remains committed to eradicating terrorism.

"Proud of our armed forces. Operation Sindoor is Bharat's response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam. The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots," said Mr Shah.

In the April 22 massacre, 25 tourists and a Kashmiri pony ride operator were killed in cold blood in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam by terrorists with links to a terror group based in Pakistan. Follow live updates here

The tri-services operation comprised precision strikes on nine bases across the border and the Line of Control, used by terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Muhajideen, and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Hours later, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar shared a one-line message, stating that the world must show zero tolerance for terrorism.

India has repeatedly called on the world to put up a joint fight against terrorism.