Will Madhya Pradesh Minister Quit For Crass Remarks? What BJP Sources Said

While the opposition in Madhya Pradesh questions why Vijay Shah has not been removed as minister following his crass remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, sources in the ruling BJP indicate that any decision on the tribal leader's political future will be taken only after May 28. On May 28, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter will submit a report to the Supreme Court.

Mr Shah's communal remarks, which have made national headlines and drawn tough criticism from the top court, have prompted the opposition Congress to seek his removal. As the Mohan Yadav government celebrated the 300th birth anniversary of Malwa queen Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta took a swipe.

"CM saab, during Devi Ahilya's reign, women were empowered. In the special cabinet meeting held to mark her 300th birth anniversary, the least you can do is keep away that minister who insulted a female military officer and disrespected the Army," he said in a post on X.

State Congress President Jitu Patwari targeted the BJP and questioned when the BJP would remove its "foul-mouthed" leader. "The real issue now is the face and character of the BJP! Will @BJP4MP only remove its foul-mouthed leader when the court orders it? The arrogant BJP, blinded by power, must remember - this country will reject authoritarianism and will continue to run on democratic and constitutional values," he said.

BJP sources, however, said that the Supreme Court ruling protects Mr Shah from arrest, so there is no question of removing him now. "The government has already clarified that it will abide by whatever order the court issues. This means any decision regarding Vijay Shah will be taken after the SIT submits its report on May 28," a source said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will chair a cabinet meeting in Indore today. According to sources, Mr Shah is unlikely to attend the meeting and has not been sent the agenda. The sources added that the minister is currently in Delhi to speak to the party high command regarding his political future.

The Madhya Pradesh minister made headlines due to a viral video of him making objectionable remarks about Colonel Qureshi at a public event. Mr Shah had referred to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 innocents dead. "They undressed Hindus and killed them, and Modi ji sent their sister to return the favour. We couldn't undress them, so we sent a daughter from their community... You widowed sisters of our community, so a sister of your community will strip you naked," the Tribal Affairs minister said, referring to the senior Army officer.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court took note of the remarks and ordered the registration of an FIR. The court said "sister of terrorists" remark could affect religious harmony and added that such remarks may create a perception that, irrespective of an individual's service to the nation, they may face derogatory treatment solely due to their faith. Following the uproar over his remarks, the minister expressed regret and said he respected Colonel Qureshi more than his sister.

When Mr Shah approached the Supreme Court for relief, it rejected his apology and asked Madhya Pradesh police to set up an SIT to investigate the case against him. The court told the minister that his apology was not sincere.

"What is that apology? What kind of apology have you tendered? There is some meaning of apology. Sometimes people use docile language only to wriggle out of proceedings, and sometimes they shed crocodile tears. What kind of apology is yours? You want to give the impression that the court had asked you to apologise. What prevented you from making a sincere apology for your crass comments till now?" Justice Surya Kant said. The SIT investigating the matter comprises IG Pramod Verma, DIG Kalyan Chakravarty and SP Vahini Singh.