Sky, Land, Sea: Meet India's Top Defence Commanders Behind Operation Sindoor

Senior officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force addressed the nation on Sunday, revealing details of Operation Sindoor, a coordinated military strike carried out on May 7 targeting terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Punjab province.

Addressing a joint press conference in New Delhi, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General of Military Operations, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, and Vice Admiral AN Pramod confirmed that over 100 terrorists were killed during the operation. The strikes were launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

Who Is Air Marshal AK Bharti?

Air Marshal AK Bharti is a fighter combat leader and currently serves as the Director General Air Operations (DGAO) of the Indian Air Force. Commissioned into the fighter stream in 1987, he is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, and the National Defence College.

He was the Flight Commander and later Commanding Officer of a Sukhoi-30MKI squadron, and Commander of 2 Wing, Lohegaon (Pune). He has also served at Eastern and Central Air Commands, including as Senior Air Staff Officer.

Air Marshal Bharti has participated in major IAF exercises like Gagan Shakti, and led units in international air drills such as Exercise Indradhanush (2006) with the Royal Air Force and Exercise Garuda (2007) with the French Air Force.

His service has been recognised with the Vayu Sena Medal, a Chief of Air Staff Commendation (1997), and the rare distinction of "Three Stars" for accident-free flying.

Who Is Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai?

Lieutenant Gen Rajiv Ghai, a decorated officer of the Kumaon Regiment, was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1989 after graduating from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. Over his 33-year career, he has held key command and staff roles, including leading counter-insurgency units in Jammu and Kashmir and serving in operational capacities at Army Headquarters.

He has commanded a battalion in the Western Sector, a brigade, and a division on the Northern Borders and held crucial positions such as Brigadier in the Military Operations Directorate and Colonel General Staff in a counter-insurgency division.

His most recent and prominent role was as the General Officer Commanding of the Chinar Corps, the Indian Army's operational core in Kashmir.

Lt Gen Ghai has been awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), and the Sena Medal (SM) for distinguished service.

Who Is Vice Admiral AN Pramod?

Vice Admiral AN Pramod is the Director General Naval Operations (DGNO). Commissioned into the Indian Navy on 1 July 1990, he is a Sea King air operations and Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist. He is an alumnus of DSSC Wellington and Naval War College, Goa.

He has commanded INS Abhay, Shardul, Satpura, and Naval Air Station Utkrosh. His significant assignments include Fleet Operations Officer, Western Fleet, and senior staff roles in aircraft acquisition and the Naval Air Staff. He has also served as Deputy Commandant, INA, ACNS (Air) at Naval HQ, and Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area.

His service has been recognised with several honours, including the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Samanya Seva Medal, Operation Vijay Medal, Operation Parakram Medal, Sainya Seva Medal, and Long Service Medals marking 9, 20, and 30 years of service. He also holds the 50th and 75th Independence Anniversary Medals.