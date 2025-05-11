"More Than 100 Terrorists Killed In 9 Terror Hubs," Says Army On Op Sindoor

The Indian Air Force (IAF) identified nine targets in Pakistan after a careful deliberation under Operation Sindoor, and launched the strikes, killing over 100 terrorists on May 7, senior military officers told reporters today in a press briefing in Delhi.

India's military strikes at Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) were meant to kill only terrorists and avoid collateral damage, they said.

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General Sandeep S Sharda gave the detailed briefing.

On the first night when Pakistan launched a drone swarm, India's air defence intercepted most of them and also launched a counterattack in which a radar installation in Pakistan's Lahore was destroyed.

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said on the ground too they took several steps to stop Pakistani attacks.

"Pakistan lost 35-40 personnel in firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control," Lt General Ghai said.

Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti said Pakistani drones targeted many IAF installations. They were all intercepted and there was no damage on the ground, Air Marshal Bharti said.

"A decision was then taken to strike where it will hurt... A swift, coordinated, calibrated attack struck air bases, command centres, infrastructure across the entire western front... sending a clear message that aggression will not be tolerated," Air Marshal Bharti said.