Key Member Of Al-Qaeda Linked Terror Group Arrested In Assam

A key member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a Bangladesh-based terror group affiliated with Al Qaeda, was arrested from Assam's Kokrajhar district, officials said on Monday. Gazi Rahman (35), is a member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) who had been on the run.

Rahman's arrest was a part of Assam's Special Task Force (STF) efforts to arrest members of terror modules under 'Operation Parghat'. "Necessary legal action is being initiated in this matter. The STF continued its efforts to apprehend all individuals connected to this case," an official said.

At least 12 associates of the terror module have been arrested so far, officials said.

Earlier this month, the Assam police raided a 'sleeper cell' network where members of the terror module formed 'sleeper cells' in different parts of India and planned to reportedly assassinate leaders belonging to the Hindu community.

On the intervening night of December 17 and 18, eight operatives of the terror module were arrested across Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala. They were reportedly handlers in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Two others were arrested on December 24 along with the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition and other war-like items, while another member was arrested three days later.

"With these 12 arrests, the STF achieved a huge success in averting a possible major terror act by Jihadi elements of a Global Terrorist Organisation (GTO)," an official said.