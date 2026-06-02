Operation 'Clean Sweep': Ghaziabad Cops Crack Down On Illegal Madrasas

The Ghaziabad Police and district administration have launched an extensive anti-crime drive, 'Operation Clean Sweep', days after the murder of 17-year-old Surya Pratap Chauhan by his friend Asad, targeting history-sheeters, criminals, illegal encroachments, and unregistered institutions including madrasas across the locality.

Authorities have deployed huge teams of security personnel and are using drone cameras, sniffer dogs, and other surveillance equipment to monitor sensitive locations across Ghaziabad's Khoda, where the teenager was killed. Rooftops and vulnerable pockets of the area are being closely watched to prevent any untoward incidents.

Ghaziabad Police Commissioner Ravinder Goud told NDTV that cops have identified 13 repeat offenders in the area and action is being initiated against all of them.

Multiple police teams are conducting intensive searches at the residences of known offenders and anti-social elements. However, many of the identified premises were found locked during the raids.

1,600 People With Criminal Backgrounds Identified

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Madad said that officials are scrutinising the recent criminal records of the identified history-sheeters. Teams will conduct field verification at their residences, and if any illegal encroachment is detected, notices will be issued in accordance with legal procedures.

Another police official noted that nearly 1,600 individuals with criminal backgrounds have been identified across the district.

While some were found actively involved in criminal activities, others were counselled by police. In Sahibabad alone, around 80 individuals reportedly took an oath not to engage in crime in the future.

Illegal Madrasa Sealed

Authorities have also identified three allegedly illegally operated madrasas that were functioning without recognition from the Madrasa Board. One such institution - Madarsa Rehmaniya - was sealed on Tuesday. Officials placed locks on the premises and pasted a formal notice outside the building.

According to the District Magistrate, the madrasa was neither registered nor listed with the Minority Welfare Department's official records. Authorities have given a seven-day deadline to the madrasa management to submit its response before further action is taken.

The crackdown comes days after five accused in the Surya murder case were identified. A demolition notice was subsequently pasted outside his residence by the district administration.

As part of the ongoing verification drive, authorities also Authorities maintain that Operation Clean Sweep will continue over the coming days as part of a broader effort to curb criminal activity, strengthen law enforcement presence, and ensure justice in the Surya murder case.