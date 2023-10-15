Operation Ajay: 3rd Flight With 197 Indians From Israel Arrives In Delhi

The flight departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi yesterday. (File)

The third flight carrying 197 Indian nationals from Israel under 'Operation Ajay' arrived in the national capital here on Sunday.

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore received the Indian nationals evacuated from Israel at the Delhi airport.

"I thank and congratulate PM Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs...PM Modi is dedicated to the citizens of the country and Indian citizens are being brought here safely from Israel. They are happy after returning to their country," the Minister said.

The flight departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi yesterday. Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Israel said, "The third flight of #OperationAjay has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi. Embassy wishes everyone on board a safe journey."

"Bharat Mata Ki Jai" chants by Indian nationals as they arrive in Delhi from Israel



Union Minister Kaushal Kishore received them at the airport.

'Operation Ajay' was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel. Registration of Indians began on Thursday.

It has been more than a week after the attack that saw more than 1,300 Israelis killed, most of them civilians, as waves of Hamas terrorists breached the border. Over 1,000 Palestinians were also killed as a result of retaliatory strikes from Israel.

The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance.

The MEA had set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.

A second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Tel Aviv in Israel, under Operation Ajay, landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

The evacuated Indian nationals were welcomed by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, at the airport. He welcomed Indian nationals with a handshake and folded hands.

The passengers were mainly those who were staying and working in Israel. They applauded the government of India for the initiative and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Friday, the first flight under Operation Ajay carrying 212 Indian passengers landed in Delhi. Those who were evacuated after being stranded in Israel thanked the Indian government for bringing them back.

Chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' were also seen by the passengers on the first flight, according to a video shared by a passenger.

Earlier on Thursday, Indian Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla said that the Indian Embassy in Israel is working to ensure the well-being of Indian nationals in war-torn Israel and informed that under 'Operation Ajay' the embassy will help Indians who want to return to India.

