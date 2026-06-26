OpenAI India Operations To Be Led By Ex-Uber Country Head Prabhjeet Singh

OpenAI said on Friday that Prabhjeet Singh will join as managing director for India in September.

He recently served as president of Uber India and South Asia.

Singh will be OpenAI's most senior leader in India. His responsibilities will include the company's performance across consumer growth, enterprise adoption and partnerships, OpenAI said in a statement.

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