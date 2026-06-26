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OpenAI India Operations To Be Led By Ex-Uber Country Head Prabhjeet Singh

Prabhjeet Singh recently served as president of Uber India and South Asia.

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OpenAI India Operations To Be Led By Ex-Uber Country Head Prabhjeet Singh
Prabhjeet Singh will be OpenAI's most senior leader in India.
  • Prabhjeet Singh will join OpenAI as managing director for India in September
  • He was previously president of Uber India and South Asia
  • Singh will be OpenAI's senior-most leader in India
When exactly does he start his new role at OpenAI?

OpenAI said on Friday that Prabhjeet Singh will join as managing director for India in September.

He recently served as president of Uber India and South Asia.

Singh will be OpenAI's most senior leader in India. His responsibilities will include the company's performance across consumer growth, enterprise adoption and partnerships, OpenAI said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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