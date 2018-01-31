Only Time Will Tell What Political Choices I Make, Says Shatrughan Sinha Shatrughan Sinha yesterday joined 'Rashtra Manch', a political platform launched by another disgruntled BJP leader Yashwant Sinha to take on the government's policies, saying there was no forum within the BJP for him to air his views.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Shatrughan Sinha had won the 2014 elections from Patna Sahib constituency. (PTI) New Delhi: BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha has said only time will tell what political choices he makes during the next Lok Sabha polls and also shrugged off speculation his party may deny him a seat.



The actor-turned-politician yesterday joined 'Rashtra Manch', a political platform launched by another disgruntled BJP leader Yashwant Sinha to take on the government's policies, saying there was no forum within the BJP for him to air his views.



Asked on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi if he will fight the next Lok Sabha polls, Mr Sinha, who has turned a critic of the centre's policies, shot back, "Why are you doubting it?"



To another question about speculation that the party leadership may not give him a ticket due to his public attacks on the government, he said similar claims were made during the previous Lok Sabha polls and that his name was among the last ones to be declared.



"This is not an issue whether they (BJP) will give me ticket or not. It will also have to be considered why they would not give me the ticket. I had the highest vote share margin. Secondly, whether I will take it or nor, or from where I will take fight, or not fight, only time will tell. I have no worries. I an fearless," he said yesterday.



Mr Sinha had won the 2014 elections from Patna Sahib constituency by securing over 55 per cent of votes.



The former union minister has targeted the Modi government over a host of issues and stepped up his attack of late.



The BJP leadership has so far refrained from responding to Mr Sinha's barbs.



