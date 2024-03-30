'Only Know How To Cook In Kitchen': Congress MLA's Remark Sparks Row

The Congress leader, 92 and a five-time MLA from Davangere South, is the party's oldest MLA.

Senior Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa has sparked controversy with his recent remarks concerning the BJP nominee for Karnataka's Davangere parliamentary seat, Gayathri Siddeshwara, wife of incumbent MP and former union minister GM Siddeshwara.

Speaking at a party workers' meeting, Mr Shivashankarappa disparaged Ms Siddeshwara's qualifications, claiming that she lacks the ability to address public issues effectively.

"As you all know she wanted to give lotus flower to Modi by winning the elections. First, let them understand the problems of Davangere. We (Congress) have done developmental work in the region. It's one thing to know how to talk, but they know only to cook in the kitchen, the opposition party doesn't have the strength to talk in front of the public," Mr Shivashankarappa said.

The Congress leader, 92 and a five-time MLA from Davangere South, is the party's oldest MLA. His daughter-in-law Prabha Mallikarjun is the Congress pick for the seat for the upcoming elections.

In response to Mr Shivashankarappa's comments, Gayathri Siddeshwara highlighted the strides women have made across various professions, including those traditionally dominated by men.

"He said it in a way that we should only cook and remain in the kitchen. What profession are women not in today? We are even flying in the sky. The old man doesn't know how much women have progressed, he doesn't know the love with which all women cook at home for men, children and elders," said Ms Siddeshwara.

The BJP has condemned Mr Shivashankarappa's comments and lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India, party spokesperson Malavika Avinash said.

