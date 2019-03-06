Only A Strong Person Like PM Modi Can Govern India: K Palaniswami

Mr Palaniswami also challenged the opposition to name who their Prime Ministerial candidate would be.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday said only a strong and capable person like Prime Minister Narendra Modi can govern India, a democratic country with 130 crore population.

Addressing a public rally along with PM Modi, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Pon Radhakrishnan and leaders of allied parties like PMK founder S. Ramadoss and several others, Palaniswami said: "If we are all sitting safely, it is because of a strong Prime Minister ruling India.

"That is why parties like AIADMK, PMK, PT and others are supporting BJP."

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was also present, said PM Modi and late Chief Minister and AIADMK leader J.Jayalalithaa shared a special bond.

Slamming the Congress-DMK combine, he said the nation did not benefit but only their families benefitted.

He also challenged the opposition to name who their Prime Ministerial candidate would be.