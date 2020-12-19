Only 25% Of Lalu Yadav's Kidneys Functioning, Says Son Tejashwi Yadav

The physician of Lalu Yadav had said that his kidney is functioning at 25 per cent. (File)

Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav met his father and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Ranchi on Saturday.

Talking to reporters at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), he said, "You all know that only 25 per cent of Lalu ji's kidneys are functioning. I have not met him for the last 4-5 months. We have come to meet Lalu ji today for the first time after the Bihar elections."

It was Mr Tejashwi's first visit after the results of the Bihar Assembly elections where the Mahagathbandhan fell short to attain the majority figure and ultimately the National Democratic Alliance returned to power.

"We need to take precautions and are talking not only to doctors at RIMS but some renowned doctors of Delhi and our family doctors. We have requested them to see Lalu Ji once because it becomes serious when kidney functioning is reduced to 25 per cent," he added.

A few days back the physician under whom Lalu Yadav was getting medical treatment confirmed that his kidney functioning is reduced to 25 per cent which may lead to any emergency situation anytime.

Meanwhile, he hit out at the Nitish Kumar government and said, "Kidnappings are taking place in broad daylight in Bihar. The government seems to have failed completely. At the time of election, we used to say that Nitish ji is tired. The government is tired," Mr Tejashwi said.

