One Terrorist Killed In Encounter In J&K's Shopian

One terrorist has been neutralized by security forces in an encounter in the Uzrampathri village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Wednesday.

As per a press release issued by PRO Defence, Srinagar, the terrorist, identified as Feroz Ahmed Dar, is a category "A " terrorist and self-styled District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). He had joined HM on May 27, 2018 and was likely recruited by HM terrorist Adil Ahmed Wani.

"He was suspected to be involved in attacks on vehicles of security forces and terrorizing the local population into assisting other terrorists and OGWs," added the release.

According to the release, the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a search operation and joint cordon in the Uzrampathri village where the terrorist had forcefully entered into one of the houses.

"Intermittent exchange of fire between the terrorist and forces continued till night. The terrorist was subsequently neutralized around 5:00 am on December 15, 2021," said the release.

One AK-47 and other warlike stores have been recovered from the encounter site.