One Soldier And A Cop Killed In Pulwama Encounter

Security forces launched an anti-terror operation in Laam forest of Tral area in Pulwama district following information about presence of terrorists.

All India | | Updated: April 24, 2018 15:34 IST
A gun battle broke out between terrorists and security forces when terrorists opened fire. (File)

Srinagar:  Two security force personnel and a terrorist were killed today in an encounter in a forest area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Security forces launched an anti-terror operation in Laam forest of Tral area in Pulwama district following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said a gunbattle broke out between terrorists and security forces when the terrorists opened fire.

In the fierce exchange of fire, an Army soldier and a policeman sustained injuries. They were evacuated to hospitals in Srinagar but succumbed to injuries, the official said.

The slain security force personnel have been identified as Sepoy Ajay and Constable Lateed Gujri.

A terrorist was also killed in the gun battle, the official said adding that search operation was still going on in the forest area.

