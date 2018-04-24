One Soldier And A Cop Killed In Pulwama Encounter

Security forces launched an anti-terror operation in Laam forest of Tral area in Pulwama district following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
He said a gunbattle broke out between terrorists and security forces when the terrorists opened fire.
In the fierce exchange of fire, an Army soldier and a policeman sustained injuries. They were evacuated to hospitals in Srinagar but succumbed to injuries, the official said.
A terrorist was also killed in the gun battle, the official said adding that search operation was still going on in the forest area.