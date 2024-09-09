'One Must Choose Their Battles Carefully': Rahul Gandhi To Students In US

"Opposition at its heart is the voice of people," Rahul Gandhi said

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, while interacting with the students at the University of Texas at Dallas in the US, said that one must focus and choose their battles carefully.

Talking about whether his perspective changed as compared to the beginning of his career and now, Mr Gandhi said that you don't raise every issue but focus on addressing the fundamental ones.

"Now I am coming to the conclusion that listening is much more important than speaking. Listening means to put myself in your position. If a farmer speaks to me, I will try to step myself in their day-to-day life and understand what they are trying to say. Listening is fundamental and then understanding the deeper dynamics. One must not raise every single issue. You focus on important issues and fight for it. One must choose their battles carefully," he said.

Speaking about a day in his life, the Congress leader said, opposition at its heart is the voice of people.

"Opposition at its heart is the voice of people. During parliament days, there is a sequence of events going on. But, otherwise it is the 'where' and 'how' can I raise issues of the people of India. You have to think from an individual, group, industry, farmers' perspective and the important thing is, that one has to do it sensitively and after listening and understanding carefully," he said.

The MP from Rae Bareli added that when faced with an issue, he tries to realise the nuances and complexity and plans the day accordingly.

"Very often, when you see an issue, you realise nuances and complexity and plan your day according to that. During parliament, one goes there in the morning and there is a war [chuckles]. The war is pleasant and fun, but gets nasty sometimes. It is a war of ideas and words. We try to put a point of view across and the government tries to suppress it. On other days, a lot of people- party people, businesspeople, farmers, etc.--come to see us and we try to listen and understand them," Mr Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday for his three-day US visit. The Congress MP was welcomed at the airport by Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, and members of the Indian community.

