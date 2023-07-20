Manipur Horror: 1 Arrest After Video Of Women Paraded Naked Goes Viral

A day after a horrific video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced on the internet, the key accused was arrested on Thursday. "A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment," Chief Minister N Biren Singh said while announcing the first arrest in the case.

My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action… - N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 20, 2023

The accused, identified as Heradas (32), was arrested from Thoubal district with the help of the video that went viral in which he was seen wearing a green T-shirt, the police said.