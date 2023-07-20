Manipur Horror: 1 Arrest After Video Of Women Paraded Naked Goes Viral

The accused, identified as Heradas (32), was arrested from Thoubal district with the help of the video that went viral in which he was seen wearing a green T-shirt, the police said.

A day after a horrific video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced on the internet, the key accused was arrested on Thursday. "A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment," Chief Minister N Biren Singh said while announcing the first arrest in the case.

