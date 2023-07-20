Parliament Monsoon Sessions Begins Today Amid Outrage Over Manipur Video

The government has drawn up a heavy legislative schedule with 31 bills to be taken up during the monsoon session. Among them is a bill meant to replace the Ordinance that gives Centre the power to control bureaucrats posted in Delhi.

A massive face-off between the government and the Opposition is expected in Rajya Sabha over the bill on Delhi bureaucrats, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal canvassing support of the opposition parties. In the Opposition, 105 members are against the bill.

The matter might go in favour of the government, with the BJP and allies having 105 members. The BJP is confident of the support of five nominated and two independent MPs. It also expects support from Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, the Janata Dal Secular and Telugu Desam Party, which have an MP each.

The government will need help from Naveen Patnaik's BJD and Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress, which have nine members each. The BJD has said it will decide when the bill comes up for discussion and voting. Jagan Reddy is also yet to reveal his decision.

The Opposition, meanwhile, has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in Parliament on Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3. Some of the parties have also planned to move an adjournment motion over Manipur on Day One.

The outrage escalated today as a video of two tribal women being paraded naked surfaced and was widely circulated. The women were allegedly gang-raped and the state police said an investigation is on.

Demanding that PM Modi make a statement in both houses on parliament, Trinamool's Derek O'Brien, in a video message, said if the Prime Minister does not speak, he would be responsible for the disruption that would follow. "Enough of Mann ki Baat, time for Manipur ki Baat," he said.

The Centre has said it is ready for a discussion on Manipur. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government was ready to discuss all matters in parliament, including the 2-month-long violence in Manipur, in which more than 80 people have died.

The monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 11. There will be a total of 17 sittings during the session. The session will begin in the old Parliament Building, but will shift to the new building later.