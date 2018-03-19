Once Salman Khan's Co-star, 'Penniless' Actress Pooja Dadwal Battles TB Alone

Speaking to Navbharat Times from her hospital bed, Pooja Dadwal said, "Six months ago I learned that I have something as serious as TB. I tried to reach out to Salman Khan for help, but was not able to establish any contact. If he sees my video, then perhaps he will help me out."
She further said that she had been managing a casino in Goa for the last several years. "I have no money, I depend on others for even a cup of tea," she added.
India has the highest Tuberculosis burden in the world. Of the 10 million TB cases reported worldwide, over 2 million are from India. Almost 200,000 children under the age of 5 died of TB globally in 2015, a Lancet report of 2017 said. Maximum drug-resistant TB patients are also found in India. The government aims to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025, ahead of the WHO targets.