Once Salman Khan's Co-star, "Penniless" Actress Pooja Dadwal Battles TB Alone Pooja Dadwal worked with superstar Salman Khan in the 1990s film Veergati. She is battling with TB in Mumbai alone and is hoping for the actor's help.

Share EMAIL PRINT Pooja Dadwal co-starred with Salman Khan in the movie Veergati. New Delhi: Pooja Dadwal, former Bollywood actress who has worked with superstar Salman Khan in the 1990s film Veergati, is battling with Tuberculosis and a lung-related disease, reports Hindi newspaper Navbharat Times. Pooja Dadwal has been admitted to Sewri TB Hospital in Mumbai from the last 15 days. As her health condition worsened, her husband and family members have reportedly abandoned her and she is left with no money to fend for herself. She is hoping that if her once co-star Salman Khan gets to know about her condition, he may be able to help her.



She further said that she had been managing a casino in Goa for the last several years. "I have no money, I depend on others for even a cup of tea," she added.



The actress has worked in several films like like Veergati, Hindustan, Sindoor Ki Saugandh.



India has the highest Tuberculosis burden in the world. Of the 10 million TB cases reported worldwide, over 2 million are from India. Almost 200,000 children under the age of 5 died of TB globally in 2015, a Lancet report of 2017 said. Maximum drug-resistant TB patients are also found in India. The government aims to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025, ahead of the WHO targets.



