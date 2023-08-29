Onam 2023: 5 Gift Ideas To Make The Festival Special

Onam is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour by people of Kerala.

Onam has a special place in the lives of Malayalis across the globe. The 10-day-long harvest festival is marked with utmost joy and fervour. Some of the traditional ways to celebrate Onam include boat racing, flower rangoli and tiger dances. How can we miss Onam Sadhya - the delectable spread of classic Malayali food? This year, Onam celebrations kickstarted on August 20. Make Onam 2023 special for your near and dear ones by extending messages and greetings.

You can also surprise them with thoughtful gifts as well.

1. Sadhya Kit

Nothing beats the delicious home-cooked Sadhya kit. People staying away from their hometowns certainly miss the hearty food preparation on this day. A Sadhya kit, which brings the flavours of the festive season all the way from Kerala, is just what they need. Therefore, the Sadhya kit is hands down one of the best Onam gifts.

2. Saree or mundu

A traditional Kerala saree is absolutely gorgeous. It is generally made of a single piece of cloth whereas the traditional mundum neriyathum is made of a two-piece cloth. Mundum neriyathum is the cultural costume of the Malayali community. The beauty and charm of the white saree are elevated with stunning golden borders. It is indeed a classic and traditional gift.

3. Traditional artwork

Onam is not just a festival but a grand spectacle that showcases Kerala's rich art, culture, and tradition. It is an extravaganza that invites everyone to admire the unparalleled beauty of this coastal paradise. Therefore, one of the popular gifts on Onam is some form of traditional artwork.

4. Traditional Kerala jewellery

The beauty and grace of traditional Kerala jewellery is unparalleled. Hence, they make for a great gifting option.

5. Kerala handicrafts

The culture of handicrafts is widely popular in Kerala. From bamboo mat paintings, brass handicrafts and decor to religious handicrafts and Kathakali artefacts, this particular option can never go wrong.