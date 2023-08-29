Onam 2023: All You Need To Know About The History And Significance Of The Harvest Festival

Sadya is a popular traditional feast served during Onam.

People in the southern state of Kerala are celebrating Onam to mark the harvest season and the end of the monsoon. The 10-day-long harvest festival, Onam, will end on Tuesday (August 29) with Thiruvonam. The celebrations began on August 20 with Atham. The festival is considered a time of feasting and cultural bonding, bringing people from all walks of life together.

On August 28, people celebrated Uthradam, considered the penultimate day. The day holds immense importance, as people welcome the spirit of King Mahabali, a benevolent and righteous ruler known as "Sukrutha Yuga" - the golden era.

History of Onam festival

Onam celebrates the homecoming of the Asura King Mahabali from the Patal Lok. Despite being a demon king, Mahabali was said to be generous and his era was considered the golden time for Kerala. This is the reason why his return is widely celebrated.

Legend has it that King Mahabali defeated the Gods and took over the three worlds. That's also said to be the reason Gods resented him and urged Lord Vishnu to help them fight the demon king. Since Mahabali was a devotee of Lord Vishnu, he found it difficult to take sides in battle.

Therefore, he decided to visit King Mahabali in his Vamana (poor Brahmin) avatar and made the demon king agree to his wish for property rights over a piece of land that measures "three paces".

Then Vamana grew in size and covered everything the king ruled in just two steps. Abiding by his words, Mahabali offered his head for the third step. This impressed lord Vishnu, who allowed him to return to earth once every year, celebrated as Onam.

Significance of Onam

Onam has a great religious significance among the people of Kerala. Through the celebrations of this festival, people show their gratitude towards the land for giving a good harvest. People offer prayers to lord Vamana and their beloved King Mahabali, for the well-being and longevity of their family members.