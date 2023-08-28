Onam 2023: Uthradam, The Penultimate Day, And Its Significance

Onam 2023: On Uthradam, people welcome the spirit of King Mahabali.

The celebrations for Onam, 10-day-long harvest festival, will end on Tuesday (August 29). It is a time of feasting, cultural festivities, and communal bonding that brings together people from all walks of life. The festival is celebrated with immense enthusiasm in the southern state of Kerala. Men and women in Kerala dress in their kasavu garments, and celebrate by preparing intricately designed flower patterns (rangoli) and a large sadya (feast). Each of the 10 days of Onam holds special significance for the people of Kerala.

The celebrations started on August 20 with Atham, the first day, and will conclude on Tuesday with Thiruvonam. Today, the penultimate day, is celebrated as Uthradam.

On this day, people welcome the spirit of King Mahabali, a benevolent and righteous ruler of the golden era known as "Sukrutha Yuga".

Also Read | Onam 2023: Date, Celebrations And Story Of King Mahabali

In some parts of Kerala, Onam starts on the Uthradam day. On this day, the farmers bring the whole produce of their large and small farm of the Nair household. These gifts are called Onakazhcha.

The Karnavar (eldest member of the family) greets them and in return, treats them with sweets.

The other celebratory days are Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam and Pooradam.

Onam is incomplete without traditional folk performances such as the Kathakali dance, Pulikali (tiger dance), and Thiruvathira Kali. These dance forms showcase the cultural richness of Kerala and captivate audiences with their vibrant costumes, intricate makeup, and energetic performances. The Kathakali dance, with its elaborate storytelling and expressive gestures, is a visual treat that narrates mythological tales and stories of valour.

Onam is more than just a harvest festival; it is a celebration of Kerala's cultural identity, unity, and the spirit of giving. It serves as a reminder of the values of compassion, humility, and the importance of community. Onam brings joy and happiness to the hearts of millions.