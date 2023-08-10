Onam 2023: Date, Celebrations And Story Of King Mahabali

Onam is a harvest festival and celebrations continue for 10 days.

Onam is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated with immense enthusiasm in the southern state of Kerala. Known as the "Festival of Harvest", Onam is a time of feasting, cultural festivities, and communal bonding that brings together people from all walks of life. The 10-day-long festival has its roots deeply embedded in the rich cultural heritage of Kerala, and this annual event is a cherished occasion for locals. Men and Women in Kerala dress in their kasavu garments, and celebrate by preparing intricately designed flower patterns (rangoli) and a large sadya (feast). Onam also celebrates the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali. While it is held over 10 days, the main festival is celebrated over three days. This year, Onam celebrations will begin on August 20 and continue till August 29.

The story of King Mahabali's homecoming

According to established norms, Onam celebrates the return of King Mahabali, a benevolent and righteous ruler of the golden era known as "Sukrutha Yuga". King Mahabali was renowned for his kindness, wisdom, and devotion to his subjects. His reign was marked by prosperity and harmony, and his subjects revered him. It is said that Mahabali defeated the gods and took over the three worlds. This made gods resent him and urge Lord Vishnu to help them in their fight against the demon king.

Mahabali was a devotee of Lord Vishnu and the god found it difficult to take sides in the battle. Vishnu, in his Vamana (poor Brahmin) avatar, visited Mahabali and made the king agree to his wish. Vamana asked for property rights over a piece of land that measures "three paces". Mahabali agreed to this wish.

The Vamana avatar then grew in size and covered everything the king ruled in just two steps. To keep his word and honour, Mahabali offered his head for the third step.

Impressed by his gesture, Lord Vishnu allowed him to return to Earth once every year. This homecoming is celebrated as Onam.

The festival

Onam falls in the Malayalam month of Chingam, which coincides with the harvest season. The festival spans 10 days, with each day holding its own significance and rituals. The celebrations are a magnificent display of cultural heritage, religious fervor, and a deep connection to nature.

The most striking feature of Onam is the intricate floral carpet known as "Pookkalam". People create these beautiful designs using a variety of colourful flowers right at their doorsteps. Each day, the Pookkalam becomes more elaborate, culminating in a grand design on Thiruvonam, the main day of the festival.

The highlight of Onam is the sumptuous feast known as "Sadya". The traditional multi-course vegetarian meal is served on the festive occasion, on a banana leaf featuring over 25 dishes. The Sadya is a symbol of unity, as people from all backgrounds come together to relish the delectable flavors of Kerala cuisine. It emphasises on the importance of sharing and community, and brings families and friends closer during the festive season.

Folk dances and performances

Onam is incomplete without traditional folk performances such as the Kathakali dance, Pulikali (tiger dance), and Thiruvathira Kali. These dance forms showcase the cultural richness of Kerala and captivate audiences with their vibrant costumes, intricate makeup, and energetic performances. The Kathakali dance, with its elaborate storytelling and expressive gestures, is a visual treat that narrates mythological tales and stories of valour.

Pulikali, on the other hand, involves artists painted as tigers and hunters, creating a thrilling and lively spectacle. Thiruvathira Kali is a graceful dance performed by women in a circle, usually during the Onam eve. These performances highlight the essence of the festival, reflecting the cultural legacy that has been passed down through generations.

The 10 days of Onam

Onam, the 10-day-long harvest festival, begins with Atham and concludes with Thiruvonam. The eight other celebratory days are Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam and Uthradom. Here are the dates on which these dignificants days will be observed. Atham: August 20, Chithira: August 21, Chodhi: August 22, Vishakam: August 23, Anizham: August 24, Thriketa: August 25, Moolam: August 26, Pooradam: August 27, Uthradam: August 28 and Thiruvonam: August 29.

Onam is more than just a harvest festival; it is a celebration of Kerala's cultural identity, unity, and the spirit of giving. It serves as a reminder of the values of compassion, humility, and the importance of community. Onam brings joy and happiness to the hearts of millions.