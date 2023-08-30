Soha Ali Khan Enjoyed A Hearty Onam Sadhya At Virat Kohli's Restaurant

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu relished Onam Sadhya at a Mumbai restaurant

One of the most well-known aspects of the Onam festival is the Onam Sadhya (or Onasadhya) - a lavish meal served on a banana leaf, consisting of a wide range of traditional delicacies and accompaniments. This Onam, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu indulged in this festive spread at a Mumbai restaurant, owned by Virat Kohli. Soha shared a glimpse of the enticing meal via her Instagram stories. It showcased a huge plat covered with banana leaves and loaded with small portions of a variety of Onasadhya dishes.

Some of the culinary treats we spotted were matta rice topped with sambhar and parippu curry. A flaky Malabar paratha was also kept nearby. At the side, there were helpings of what looked to be Kerala-style vegetable stew, thoran, avial, olan, pulissery, erissery and other dishes. The accompaniments included pappadam, upperi, pachadi, a banana as well as different types of pickles and chutneys. "Onashamsakal," wrote Soha on top of the picture. The word refers to a traditional greeting used during the festival. Take a look at her plate below:

Soha is not the only Bollywood celebrity who relished a wonderful Onam spread. Malaika Arora also partook in one such lavish feast at home. It was lovingly prepared by her mother, Joyce Arora, whom she called the "world's best cook." Malaika took to Instagram to share a series of photos and short videos of her Onam meal. There were mouth-watering shots of the dishes as well as heart-warming pictures of the family. Wondering what all Malaika savoured? Read the full story here.

