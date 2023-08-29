Happy Onam 2023: Share These Wishes, Messages And Quotes With Friends And Family

To celebrate Onam, people of all ages participate in traditional dances.

Onam is a special festival celebrated by Malayalis all around the world. During Onam, families come together to honour their traditions and culture. Colourful flower arrangements called pookalams are made and homes are decorated with lights. People wear new clothes and enjoy a delicious feast called Onam Sadhya, which includes a special meal served on a banana leaf.

To enjoy the festive atmosphere, people of all ages also participate in traditional dances like the Thiruvathirakali and Pulikali. Onam is a time of unity, happiness, and gratitude, where people celebrate their heritage and share moments of happiness with their loved ones.

Below are Onam special quotes, messages, greetings and WhatsApp status:

"May the joyful spirit of Onam fill your days with happiness and positivity. Wishing you a colourful and prosperous celebration."

"On this festive occasion, may the blessings of King Mahabali bring you and your family endless joy and success. Happy Onam."

"May the beautiful pookalams at your doorstep herald a season of togetherness and festivity. Have a wonderful and fulfilling Onam celebration."

"As the sweet aroma of Onam Sadhya wafts through the air, may it remind you of the richness of traditions and the importance of unity."

"I wish you a bountiful Onam filled with good food, cherished moments, and the company of loved ones. May this festival bring abundance to your life."

"May the festive vibes of Onam inspire you to embrace the goodness of life, share your blessings, and create beautiful memories with those you cherish."

"On this auspicious occasion, may the pookalams symbolise the colours of joy, harmony, and hope in your life. Have a delightful and blessed Onam!"

"May the festival of Onam infuse your days with happiness, your heart with contentment, and your home with laughter. Wishing you a wonderful celebration."

"As the sweet payasam and traditional dishes adorn your table, may they also fill your life with sweetness and fulfilment. Happy Onam to you and your family."

"Onam is a time to honour tradition and celebrate the abundance of nature. May you find joy in the rituals, happiness in the moments, and love in the company of dear ones."