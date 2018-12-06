On Yogi Adityanath's Karimnagar Promise, KCR's Party's Curt Reply

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has renamed several cities (File)

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has downplayed the promise made by BJP campaigner Yogi Adityanath at a rally in the poll-bound state that his party will rename Karimnagar district if it is voted to power. Karimnagar parliamentarian B Vinod Kumar said today that he never heard of any demand for renaming the district.

"That's nobody's agenda in Karimnagar. It's his (Adityanath's) own fascination. It's in nobody's thoughts in Karimnagar. No body asked for it (renaming). It's for the first time that I have heard (somebody favouring name change)," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is BJP's star campaigner in Telangana that will go to polls tomorrow. He at a rally yesterday promised that his party would rename Karimnagar to Karipuram.

"If BJP comes to power in Telangana then BJP will work for renaming Karimnagar to 'Karipuram' and respect your sentiments," he said.

Karimnagar is not the only city whose name the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister wants changed. The leader, who was mocked on social media with memes after he changed the names of several UP cities, said at a recent rally that his party will change the name of the state capital Hyderabad to 'Bhagyanagar'.

"If Hyderabad has to be transformed into 'Bhagyanagar' then I call upon you to support BJP to form the government (in Telangana)", he had said.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has renamed several cities that, the party says, were renamed in the Mughal era. The state government changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, Faizabad to Ayodhya and Mughalsarai Junction to Pt Deen Dhayal Upadhyay junction.

With inputs from PTI

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.