Free Press Makes For A Stronger Democracy: PM Modi On World Press Freedom Day

A free press makes a stronger democracy! Today on #WorldPressFreedomDay, let us reaffirm our commitment towards steadfastly supporting a free press. It is the multiplicity of ideas and human expression that makes us more vibrant as a society.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2018
Prime Minister Modi applauded all those who have been working tirelessly to uphold the freedom of press.
"It is due to these countless women and men that the spirit of a free press is significantly enhanced...would once again like to appreciate the proactive role of everyone on social media for their commendable work towards safeguarding the freedom of press and expression," the prime minister tweeted.
I applaud all those who have been working tirelessly to uphold freedom of press. It is due to these countless women and men that the spirit of a free press is significantly enhanced. #WorldPressFreedomDay- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2018
The United Nations General Assembly had declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day to raise awareness about freedom of press.