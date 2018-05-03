Free Press Makes For A Stronger Democracy: PM Modi On World Press Freedom Day

A free press makes a stronger democracy! Today on #WorldPressFreedomDay , let us reaffirm our commitment towards steadfastly supporting a free press. It is the multiplicity of ideas and human expression that makes us more vibrant as a society.

I applaud all those who have been working tirelessly to uphold freedom of press. It is due to these countless women and men that the spirit of a free press is significantly enhanced. #WorldPressFreedomDay