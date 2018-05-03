Free Press Makes For A Stronger Democracy: PM Modi On World Press Freedom Day

The United Nations General Assembly had declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day to raise awareness about freedom of press.

All India | | Updated: May 03, 2018 15:01 IST
PM Modi applauded those who have worked tirelessly to uphold the freedom of the press. (File)

New Delhi:  Multiplicity of ideas and human expression make us more vibrant as a society and a free press makes for a stronger democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on World Press Freedom Day today.

"Today on #WorldPressFreedomDay, let us reaffirm our commitment towards steadfastly supporting a free press. It is the multiplicity of ideas and human expression that makes us more vibrant as a society," he said in a series of tweets.
 
Prime Minister Modi applauded all those who have been working tirelessly to uphold the freedom of press.

"It is due to these countless women and men that the spirit of a free press is significantly enhanced...would once again like to appreciate the proactive role of everyone on social media for their commendable work towards safeguarding the freedom of press and expression," the prime minister tweeted.
 
