On World Bicycle Day, PM Modi Asks People To Take Inspiration From Mahatma Gandhi

World Bicycle Day: The United Nations General Assembly in 2018 had declared June 3 as the World Bicycle Day to promote this simple and healthy mode of transport, which is also considered environment-friendly.

New Delhi:

On the occasion of the World Bicycle Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

PM Modi posted a picture of Mahatma Gandhi riding a cycle with a message on Twitter.

PM Modi tweeted, "Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE). It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle."

The United Nations General Assembly in 2018 had declared June 3 as the World Bicycle Day to promote this simple and healthy mode of transport, which is also considered environment-friendly.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

