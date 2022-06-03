On World Bicycle Day, PM Modi Asks People To Take Inspiration From Mahatma Gandhi

World Bicycle Day: PM Narendra Modi to asked citizens to take inspration from Mahatma Gandhi

On the occasion of the World Bicycle Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

PM Modi posted a picture of Mahatma Gandhi riding a cycle with a message on Twitter.

PM Modi tweeted, "Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE). It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle."

It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/r6hclQGjkd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2022

The United Nations General Assembly in 2018 had declared June 3 as the World Bicycle Day to promote this simple and healthy mode of transport, which is also considered environment-friendly.



