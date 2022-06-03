On World Bicycle Day, PM Modi Asks People To Take Inspiration From Mahatma Gandhi

On the occasion of the World Bicycle Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.
PM Modi posted a picture of Mahatma Gandhi riding a cycle with a message on Twitter.
PM Modi tweeted, "Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE). It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle."
Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE).— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2022
It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/r6hclQGjkd
The United Nations General Assembly in 2018 had declared June 3 as the World Bicycle Day to promote this simple and healthy mode of transport, which is also considered environment-friendly.
