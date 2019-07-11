On Video, BJP Lawmaker's Daughter Alleges Threat To Life Over Marriage

In a video, Sakshi Misra tells her father, a BJP leader, that she faces threat to her life

The daughter of a BJP lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh has posted a video on social media claiming she is in danger from her father after she married a man of another caste against his wishes, and that she needs police protection.

Sakshi Misra, 23, is the daughter of Rajesh Misra, a legislator from Bareilly. In her video, she refers to her father and brother using their nicknames "Pappu Bhartaul" and "Vicky Bhartaul".

"Honourable MLA Pappu Bhartaul ji and Vicky Bhartaul ji, please live and let us live in peace... I really am married, I am not wearing sindoor for fashion," she says, as a man appearing to be her husband holds up the mobile phone recording her.

Sakshi Misra married Ajitesh Kumar last Thursday, according to news agency PTI.

"Papa, you have sent your goons after me just like Rajiv Rana... I am tired... We are tired of hiding around and our life is in danger. Stop troubling Abhi and his relatives. I want to be happy and free," she says on video.

"Through this video, I want to say that if in future anything happens to me, Abhi or his family, my father, Vicky Bhartaul and Rajiv Rana will be responsible for it... Those who are helping my father, stop helping him because our lives are in danger."

In another video, she requests the police to "give us security and protect us".

The BJP lawmaker has not commented yet on the videos.

PTI quotes Deputy Inspector General RK Pandey as saying that he was aware of the video messages and had asked the police to give security to the couple. But he said the police didn't know where she is.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.