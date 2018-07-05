Video Shows Alwar Prisoner Escorted By Jail Staff On Short Trips: Police

Alleged collusion between the inmates and the jail staff was looked at by police (Representational)

A probe was launched after a video surfaced purportedly showing an inmate of Alwar Central Jail being escorted by the prison staff outside for short trips to places of his choice, police said.

In the video, Dilip Verma, an accused in a multi-crore inter-state ponzi scam, can allegedly be seen walking out of the prison, carrying a black bag, escorted by some constables at night.

A complaint against the alleged collusion between the inmates and the jail staff was lodged with the Alwar Police, which initiated an investigation into the matter.

The police line incharge lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that Dilip Verma completely managed the jail staff and it could lead to an untoward incident.

"We have received a complaint from the police line in-charge that some police constables and jail officials took accused Verma outside, without any authority, to places of his choice and beyond the prescribed time," Alwar SP Rahul Prakash said.

He said they had handed over the investigation to a senior rank officer and strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

Dilip Verma was arrested in a multi-crore ponzi scam running in several states and transferred from Jaipur to Alwar jail two years ago, they said.

There is no case registered against him in the district, the police said.

Dilip Verma, a resident of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by Jaipur police in 2015 for duping several people through his company.