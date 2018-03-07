On Vandalism Of Statues, Home Ministry Asks States To Check Such Incidents

Home Ministry has asked states to take measures to prevent such incidents of vandalism.

Here are the latest developments:



10:27 (IST) How It All Started



The cycle of vandalism began after statues of Russian communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin were demolished in Tripura yesterday, allegedly by workers of the BJP, which ended the 25-year-long rule of the Left in the northeastern state on Saturday. 10:25 (IST) What Happened This Morning



This morning, a bust of BJP icon Syama Prasad Mookerjee was blackened and its features smashed with a hammer in Kolkata. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of the BJP's predecessor Jana Sangh.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed strong disapproval after the vandalism of statues in Tripura and Tamil Nadu. PM Modi, according to a government statement, spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh who has ordered states to act sternly to check such incidents.

The police has detained six people in connection with the incident.