PM Narendra Modi Strongly Condemns Vandalism Of Statues, Home Ministry Alerts States

Amid tit-for-tat vandalism of statues in Tripura, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed strong condemnation and warned of "stern action" against those responsible. He also spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who has ordered all states to check such incidents.
Highlights
- Tamil icon Periyar's statue was vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Vellore
- Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee's bust blackened in Kolkata
- Two statues of Lenin were demolished in Tripura yesterday
A statue of Tamil icon EVR Ramasamy or Periyar was vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Vellore last night, hours after a BJP leader's apparent threat in a controversial Facebook post responding to anger over a statue of Russian communist leader Vladimir Lenin being pulled down in Tripura. Hours later, a petrol bomb was thrown at a BJP office in Coimbatore by three bikers. No one was hurt.
This morning, a bust of iconic BJP leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee was blackened and its features smashed with a hammer in Kolkata. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of the BJP's predecessor Jana Sangh.
Two men have been arrested for vandalising the Periyar statue at a municipal corporation office in Vellore. "One man is a BJP member and another CPI worker, both drunk," the police said.
After the incident, policemen are guarding a Periyar statue in Coimbatore.
The cycle of vandalism began after two statues of Lenin were demolished in Tripura yesterday, allegedly by workers of the BJP, which ended the 25-year-long rule of the Left in the northeastern state on Saturday.
As the Left targeted the BJP over the vandalism, a BJP leader in Tamil Nadu, H Raja, controversially suggested on Facebook that Periyar statues in his state could be next.
Today, H Raja "expressed regret" for his post and said: "Vandalising Periyar statues unacceptable. Facebook administration had posted that message without my permission. My intention was not to hurt anyone."
Social activist Periyar started the Self-Respect Movement and Dravidar Kazhagam, one of the first Dravidian outfits in the country.