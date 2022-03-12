On UP Loss, Akhilesh Yadav Ally Says 'Fell Short, Will Go Back To People'

OP Rajbhar himself won by a margin of over 45,000 votes in Zahoorabad.

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Thursday said that the party will reflect on the loss in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and work harder to convey their message to the voters. The SBSP fought the elections in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

"There is a saying that being unsuccessful indicates that the efforts to be successful were not adequate and there were shortcomings. We could not take our ideology to the homes of the people and we will brainstorm over this and go back to the people again," Mr Rajbhar said.

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the BJP won 255 seats, 53 more than the halfway mark of 202, while its alles Apna Dal(S) and Nishad Party clinched 12 and 6 seats respectively.

The Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav, which many expected would pose a stiff challenge to the BJP, fared way better than the 2017 assembly polls when it had secured 47 seats, but failed to unseat the BJP.

The Samajwadi Party won 111 constituencies and its allies Rashtriya Lok Dal of Jayant Chaudhary 8 and SBSP grabbed 6. However, Mr Rajbhar himself won by a margin of over 45,000 votes in Zahoorabad.