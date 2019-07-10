On UP Girl's Alleged Gang-Rape, Women's Body Writes To Yogi Adityanath

Taking cognisance of the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking him to ensure "registration of FIR", compensation to the family of the victim and immediate arrest of the accused.



The women's body said it received a complaint from the girl's mother who narrated the ordeal. She said the incident took place on June 30 when her family was returning home after visiting a temple near Moradabad. However, they decided to stay at a dharamshala (inn) near the temple when some unknown men approached them and offered soft drinks probably laced with sedatives. According to her, they all went unconscious after that only to regain consciousness at hospital in Moradabad the next day.



When the girl complained of severe pain, she was admitted in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi.



"Doctor revealed the girl was gangraped and her private parts have been severely damaged," read the press release from the women's body.



"The girl is currently in critical condition and has undergone hours of surgery in the hospital," it read.



Referring to the girl's mother, the women's body claimed, “She informed the Commission that despite repeated requests of the complainant, the UP police has been reluctant in recording the statements of the family and registering an FIR under sections of POCSO."



Ms Maliwal met the girl and her family in the hospital and assured full support from the women's body.

"It is terrible that crimes against women and girls are increasing in the country. This girl was simply on her way back after visiting a temple and was terribly gangraped that she had to undergo surgery and is critical. I appeal to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to take a compassionate view in the matter and ensure registration of FIR along with proper support to the girl," said Ms Maliwal.

