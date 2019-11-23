On Twitter, Sushil Kumar Modi Calls Amit Shah 'Real Chanakya Of Indian Politics'

Sushil Kumar Modi also congratulated Devendra Fadnavis after the swearing in ceremony

After Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi was all praises for Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that the latter has once again proved he is the real ''Chanakya'' of Indian politics.

"@AmitShah has once again proved that he is the real Chanakya of Indian politics," he tweeted.

@AmitShah has once again proved that he is the real Chanakya of Indian politics. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 23, 2019

In a major development, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis earlier this morning took oath as Chief Minister for the second consecutive term while Ajit Pawar of NCP took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The oath was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to Mr Fadnavis and Mr Pawar at Raj Bhawan.

The move came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on government formation had seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.

Earlier, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had claimed that there was a consensus on Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister of the alliance government.

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in last month's assembly elections, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of cabinet berths.

Shiv Sena parted ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by Governor Koshyari.

The Governor then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

