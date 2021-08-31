'Don't Compel Students': High Court As Telangana Schools Reopen Tomorrow

"Don't compel students to attend physical classes," the Telangna High Court said (Representational)

Parents cannot be forced to send their children to school for classes and schools also cannot be forced to reopen, the Telangana High Court said today as physical classes are all set to resume from tomorrow in the state. The High Court also set conditions for the reopening and stayed the government order that says residential schools and hostels can open.

The Telangana government had earlier issued an order for reopening of all schools, anganwadis and colleges from September 1 and even allowed 100 per cent attendance.

The court also added that the parents will not be pressurised to give written consent for sending their children to school. The High Court also said that schools will decide whether they want to reopen schools or opt for online classes.

"Don't compel students to attend physical classes," the court said at the hearing.

No action can be taken against parents or schools for not attending or conducting physical classes, the court added.

Guidelines must be issued for schools that will reopen and the rules must be made public, the court said adding that there are fears of a third Covid wave in September and October. However, the court added that there is a concern that students will lose out if schools don't reopen for physical classes.

The court was responding to a petitioner who said that the Telangana government did not discuss with private schools before deciding to resume physical classes. "There is no scientific basis for reopening schools," the petitioner argued quoting reports of an impending third wave.

The Tamil Nadu government too issued guidelines for reopening schools for Classes 9 to 12. The state has allowed only 50 per cent students at a time as compared to 100 per cent in Telangana.