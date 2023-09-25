On Team Shinde MLAs' Disqualification Petition, Speaker Sets New Date

The speaker will hear the disqualification petitions against Shinde group's MLAs on October 13. (File)

After hearing arguments from Shiv Sena factions led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has decided to conduct official hearing on disqualification petitions against the MLAs of the Shinde group on October 13, advocate Anil Sakhare who is representing the Chief Minister said on Monday.

The Thackeray faction had sought disqualification of several MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, under anti-defection laws.

Speaking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Anil Sakhare said, "Speaker Narwekar heard our arguments as we are opposed to clubbing of all the petitions filed before him. Our demand is to conduct independent hearings of those petitions."

"The Speaker may announce the schedule of the hearings in the next couple of days. The first hearing will commence on October 13. Official arguments will be made regarding the hearing of all the petitions together or separately," Mr Sakhare added.

He said there was no official hearing during the day and only the procedural part was decided.

Responding to a query on the issue, Anil Sakhare said the Thackeray faction wants to club all petitions together and conduct a hearing, whereas the Shinde group is against such a proposal.

Disqualification petitions have been filed against 39 MLAs, Mr Sakhare informed.

After the split in the Shiv Sena, the party name and symbol was given to the Shinde group, while the faction led by Thackeray was christened Shiv Sena (UBT).

