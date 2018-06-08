On Sidelines Of Regional Bloc Summit In China, PM Modi To Meet Xi Jinping For Second Time In Two Months

A bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled on Saturday. It comes less than two months after the two leaders held an informal summit in Wuhan where both sides promised to reset the relationship on areas of convergence.
''There is no doubt that India-China relations have gone through a transformation after Wuhan informal summit, we have left the Doklam crisis behind and moved forward to better ties", said Gautam Bambawale, India's ambassador to China.
Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam after India objected to construction of a road by China. Both sides had "disengaged" in August last year.
PM Modi's speech against protectionism at the recent Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore was appreciated by China against whom America has imposed trade sanctions.
The Prime Minister will also meet Russian President Vladimir Putin less than a month after the two leaders held informal talks in Sochi. PM Modi will also meet Iranian President Hassan Rowhani who will be on his first trip abroad after the United States pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a move opposed by Beijing and Moscow and many European countries.
The meeting of SCO, an eight-member regional bloc led by China, coincides with the gathering of G7 leaders in Canada amid unease over US President Donald Trump's stand on climate change and trade tariffs .
While the G7 countries --- US, UK, France, Germany, France, Canada and Germany --- account for over 30 per cent of the world economy, SCO nations cover nearly half of the global population.
This will be the first time both India and Pakistan will participate as full-time members of the SCO that was established in 2001, with China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
While terrorism will be discussed at the summit, say sources, India won't use the multilateral forum to target Pakistan which will be represented by President Mamnoon Hussain. India hopes its expectations on countering terrorism will be reflected in the outcome document that will be signed by the member states.
There will be no formal talks between India and Pakistan on the sidelines of the summit.
"Neither have we nor has Pakistan asked for a formal meeting but during such summits, leaders may talk on the sidelines '', said Mr Bambawale.